Jordan Anderson's Career Takes Another Turn

Forest Acres product Jordan Anderson stopped by the News19 studios to talk about what 2017 has in store for him.

Jordan Anderson is coming off a career-best 20th place finish in the Camping World Truck Series standings, but he will not be with the team that saw the Famously Hot color become a staple at tracks across the country.

Bolen Motorsports, who owns the #66 Chevy which Anderson drove for most of the 2016 schedule, recently announced on its Facebook page that Anderson would not be driving in the season opener at Daytona and that future announcements about a driver and sponsor would be coming.

While that was a strong signal that Anderson would not be back in that truck for 2017, the Forest Acres product confirmed to News19 that he is returning to a familiar role of running his own team as driver, mechanic and publicist.

Anderson dropped by the News19 studios to discuss his plans which do include going to Daytona for the season opener. However, Anderson will have to qualify for that event and will not be locked into the field.

It's unclear if Columbia SC will return as a sponsor although Anderson has had discussions with that group who could always come on board in a different role. In the meantime, Anderson has locked in deals with Lucas Oil and Wix Filters, both companies are long-term supporters of all forms of racing.

