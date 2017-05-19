Jordan Anderson's Journey Continues

Forest Acres native Jordan Anderson finished 21st in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

When race fans see the final results of Friday's Camping World Truck Series event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, a quick scan will show Jordan Anderson finished 21st.

But that does not tell the effort that it took to post that top 25 run.

When the Forest Acres finished his qualfying laps and pulled his truck into the pits, he was visibly frustrated.

"I went down here in turns one and two and truck got completely sideways," Anderson said.

"I thought I was going to lose it. I came down pit road and figured we didn't qualify and we were going home. We weren't racing tonight and I was going to have to explain to everybody why we missed the race."

But eventually, Anderson realized he had done enough to earn a spot in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

"I think three minutes later, the way a couple of guys qualified it locked us in," he said.

"We went from thinking I was going home to being in the show."

Once Anderson got in the show, he was able to stay on the lead lap for a good portion of the race before finishing a lap down in 21st position. But for a team with limited resources, knocking on the door of a second consecutive top 20 finish is a good night at the office.

