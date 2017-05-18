Jordyn Adams Is Down To Clemson and UNC

Jordyn Adams during his days as a Blythewood Bengal. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Jordyn Adams has a decision to make and all we know at this point is that he will play football in the ACC and likely baseball too.

The former Blythewood quarterback who is also an outstanding baseball prospect is down to Clemson and North Carolina after a top five list that also included Alabama, LSU and Ohio State.

Adams will decide whether to commit to a Clemson team that is the reigning national champion or sign with North Carolina where his father is a defensive line coach for the Tar Heels.

Deke Adams is the former USC defensive line coach who is in his second stint in Chapel Hill. Jordyn transferred from Blythewood to Cary North Carolina to be closer to him.

The younger Adams says he will make his announcement at Nike's The Opening which will be held in Oregon starting June 28 and running through July 3. It's in that window that Adams will publicly announce where he will take his two-sport talents.

