'Just Wanted to Encourage Him' | Gamecock QB on Sportsmanship After Tennessee Game

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Quarterback Jack Bentley and his father and running backs coach Bobby Bentley talked to News 19 about the sportsmanship video went viral on social media over the weekend after the Tennessee Game.

The Gamecock star reached out to Tennessee quarterback, Jarrett Guarantano, after the Volunteers fell short to South Carolina on the final play of the game. It was the freshman's first start for Tennessee.

Jake Bentley said it was important for him to talk to Guarantano after the game.

"I just wanted to tell him that he's going to have a long career. He's going to play in this league for a long time and just to keep his head up. He played an outstanding game in his first start. I just wanted to encourage him with that. Perry Orth and Dylan Thompson taught me to try and give him a little advise as well," said Jake Bentley.

His father, Coach Bobby Bentley, was proud to see his son show sportsmanship like that after such a tough game.

"It's the way Jake is. He cares about people.That's sometimes hard to teach and sometimes hard to instill in a young man but Jake gets it," explained Bobby Bentley.

The Gamecocks have a bye but will be back in action on October 28th against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

