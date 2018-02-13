Juwan Gary Named SCBCA 2A Player of the Year

(Photo: Trey Yanity)

Gray Collegiate Academy junior forward Juwan Gary has been named the Class AA player of the year by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

Gary, who is drawing interest from the likes of USC, Clemson and Georgia, has led GCA to the top of the Class 2A rankings by averaging 21.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Other Players of the Year -

5A - Jimmy Nichols, Conway

4A - Alex Caldwell, Wilson

3A - Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton

1A - Darius Taylor, Hemingway

Girls Players of the Year

5A - Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest

4A - Amari Young, North Augusta

3A - Danae McNeal, Swansea

2A - Star Ergle, Saluda and Malaysia Gates, Batesburg-Leesville

1A - Tamara Jackson, Green Sea Floyds

© 2018 WLTX-TV