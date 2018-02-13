Juwan Gary Named SCBCA 2A Player of the Year

Gray Collegiate Academy junior forward Juwan Gary has been named the Class AA player of the year by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
Gary, who is drawing interest from the likes of USC, Clemson and Georgia, has led GCA to the top of the Class 2A rankings by averaging 21.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Other Players of the Year -
5A - Jimmy Nichols, Conway
4A - Alex Caldwell, Wilson
3A - Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton
1A - Darius Taylor, Hemingway
Girls Players of the Year
5A - Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest
4A - Amari Young, North Augusta
3A - Danae McNeal, Swansea
2A - Star Ergle, Saluda and Malaysia Gates, Batesburg-Leesville
1A - Tamara Jackson, Green Sea Floyds
