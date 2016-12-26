Kansas City 346-Pound DL Throws Touchdown Pass

Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe (92) is congratulated by wide receiver Chris Conley (17) after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 33-10. (Photo: Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff)

As the Kansas City Chiefs finished off their 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos, Andy Reid went deep into his bag of tricks for a goal-line call.

His decision - and Kansas City's execution - provided one of the signature plays of the season.

Up 27-10 with 1:55 remaining, the Chiefs called on 6-3, 346-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe to take a shotgun snap from center.

Poe barreled toward the line of scrimmage - and then pulled up to throw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Demetrius Harris in the back of the end zone.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game the play part of the game plan, referring to it as a "Bloated Tebow Pass" in a nod to former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his mid-air throws.

Poe scored an offensive touchdown earlier in the season against the Oakland Raiders on a lateral play called "Hungry Pig Right."

The Chiefs piled up 484 total yards on the night, but Poe's touchdown was the highlight for many.

"That's one for the ages," tight end Travis Kelce said in a postgame interview. "That was pretty fun. Everybody in the stadium was yelling for it."

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was seen laughing with Poe after the game, and linebacker Von Miller told the Denver Post, "I'm happy for the big guy."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz