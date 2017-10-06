Kelly Bryant Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) runs the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. (Photo: Peter Casey)

After becoming the first starting quarterback in FBS history to win three games over top AP Top 15 teams in the month of September, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has worked his way onto the Maxwell Award Watch List.

The Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia added Bryant's name on Friday along with Darius Anderson of TCU, Kurt Benkert of Virginia, Ryan Finley of NC State, Jake Fromm of Georgia, Kenny Hill of TCU, Alex Hornibrook of Wisconsin, Josh Jackson of Virginia Tech, John Kelly of Tennessee, TaQuon Marshall of Georgia Tech, McKenzie Milton of UCF, Nic Shimonek of Texas Tech and Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin.

Bryant is one of 13 players added to the list of candidates for the 81st annual award which is given to the National Player of the Year as selected by the Maxwell Football Club.

Bryant has completed 86 of 130 passes for 1059 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.

He is equally as dangerous on the ground as he leads the Tigers in rushing with 362 yards and seven touchdowns.

© 2017 WLTX-TV