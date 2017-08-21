Kelly Bryant Gets The Call For Clemson

Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half of the spring game at Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

After patiently waiting in the wings, Kelly Bryant is getting his shot to start.



Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday that the junior from Wren High School will be the starter at quarterback when the Tigers open the season September 2 against Kent State.

"He's earned it.," Swinney said.

"He's going to be our starter and we are excited about that. I'm really proud of Kelly first of all. If you guys (only) knew how precise we are in our grading and evaluation and the things we put these guys through. This has been a great competition. I'm really proud of all the guys because they are just good people. I love to see competitors and they all want to be the guy but I love to see them happy for somebody else. It's been a really good spirited competition but this part of the competition is over and Kelly won it. Just that simple. He won it. Grades have to count. Everything matters and I'm really proud of him."

Bryant has played in 12 career games where he is 13-22 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown. He also has 35 rushes for 178 rushing yards and three scores.

