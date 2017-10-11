Kelly Bryant Set To Play Against Syracuse

Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) on a quarterback keeper during the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Clemson Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

The Clemson injury report is out for Friday's game at Syracuse and quarterback Kelly Bryant is listed in the "will play" category.

Bryant injured his ankle in the win over Wake Forest but on Tuesday at his weekly news conference Dabo Swinney said he was encouraged by Bryant's progress. After Bryant was able to practice fully the last two days, Swinney and the coaches apparently feel comfortable rolling him out there against Syracuse.

Of course, Swinney isn't about to announce how much Bryant will play and also how much running he will do. Bryant has given defenses fits with his ability to extend plays and also gain chunks of yardage to keep the chains moving.

