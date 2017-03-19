Kentucky Defeats Wichita State 65-62

Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) dunks against the Wichita State Shockers during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

INDIANAPOLIS – Bam Adebayo had another double-double and De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk scored 14 apiece to push No. 2 seed Kentucky past 10th-seeded Wichita State 65-62 Sunday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Wildcats (31-5) will meet the winner of UCLA-Cincinnati in the Sweet 16 in Memphis.

"I'm really proud of the guys," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "Hard game to play. They really grind it out."

Adebayo took over in the second half, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. Monk blocked a shot with 13 seconds to go, and Adebayo blocked the Shockers last attempt to tie the game, a 3-pointer by Landry Shamet.

"He pumped faked, and I knew he was going to shoot it so I went up and tried to block it," Adebayo said.

Fox took advantage of drives to the basket, and the Wildcats, known for their cast of underclassmen stars, got a boost from senior veterans. Derek Willis scored all nine of his points in the second half, Dominique Hawkins scored seven points in the first half and Mychal Mulder had three points and two assists.

"It's nice we've got veterans," Calipari said.

Much of the first half was played at a tempo in favor of Wichita State (31-5), and Kentucky successfully employed seldom-used lineups featuring reserves Isaac Humphries and Mulder to maintain a 26-24 advantage at the break.

Shamet paced the Shockers with 20 points and Shaquille Morris added 11.

"We came up one possession short and got to execute better in the game, and that's on me," Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. "... Congratulations to Kentucky on a hard-fought win going to the Sweet 16."

Fletcher Page, Louisville Courier-Journa