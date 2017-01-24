Kentucky Upset By Tennessee 82-80

Tennessee Volunteer fans celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 82-80 at Thompson-Boling Arena. (Photo: Bryan Lynn, Bryan Lynn)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Robert Hubbs III scored 25 points and Tennessee upset No. 4 Kentucky 82-80 on Tuesday night, making the second consecutive victory for the Vols over the Cats in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Volunteers (11-9, 3-4 SEC) scored their first victory over a ranked opponent this season, building an 11-point lead midway through the second half and holding on when the Wildcats rallied late.

"We're all freshman, we may need to lose a few games in a row," UK coach John Calipari said. "And then have them come to my office in mass and say, 'Coach, we surrender, tell us what you want us to do.'"

Kentucky (17-3, 7-1) hit just 38 percent of its shots, the first time it failed to shoot at least 50 percent from the field in eight games, and became the third top-five team to fall on Tuesday. No. 1 Kansas lost to No. 18 West Virginia, while Marquette beat No. 2 Villanova.

It was the Wildcats first loss to a Southeastern Conference opponent since Feb. 27, 2016 (at Vanderbilt).

Malik Monk paced the Wildcats with 25 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 and De'Aaron Fox had 17.

"Doing what's right for the team sometimes may not be what's right for you, but that's how you win," Calipari said.

Calipari pointed to the Wildcats 14 assists and 14 turnovers and said he could name a list of issues but added he didn't want to call any of his players out publicly.

"I'm not getting through to some guys," Calipari said, "and I told them, 'you'll continue to lose.'"

Kansas and Kentucky face off as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

Fletcher Page, Louisville Courier-Journa