Keys for Gamecock Women to Make the Final Four

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - For the second time in three years, the Gamecock Women's Basketball team have found themselves playing in the Elite Eight.

South Carolina advanced to the regional final after beating Quinnipiac 100 to 58 in the Sweet 16 game in Stockton, California.

After No. 3 seed Florida State beat No. 2 Oregon State, the Gamecocks will play the Seminoles Monday night at 9 p.m.

What will it take for South Carolina to beat Florida State and advance to the Final Four in Dallas?

1. Continue to take smart shots and shoot well from the field.

While playing Quinnipiac, the Gamecocks shot 61 percent from the field. From deep range, they were 62.5 percent. South Carolina also made over 90 percent of their shots at the free throw line. When a team is shooting over 50 percent in any category, it's really hard to beat that team. South Carolina needs to continue to stay in the groove they've been playing in this post season and try to get on top early. It helped the Gamecocks Saturday afternoon when they went on a 16-0 run at the beginning of the contest and put the Bobcats in a whole early.

2. Rely on the bigs to get shots inside the paint.

It's no secret that A'ja Wilson is the dominant figure down low with Alaina Coates out. Wilson has had over 18 points in each game in the NCAA Tournament. She shoots well from the free-throw line as well. If she's shooting down low and gets fouled, it's safe to say you can rely on her to make the shots from the line and get easy points. Also have Wilson and Allisha Gray help South Carolina off the boards with rebounds. Both players have had double figures in rebounds in at least one game in the tournament. Rebounds and second-chance opportunity shots can make all the difference in the game.

3. Avoid mistakes from a solid defense.

Florida State ranks No. 23 among all the defenses in the NCAA in forcing turnovers. Against Florida State Saturday night, Ivey Slaughter sparked the Seminoles on defense after getting a career high nine steals and overcoming a 17-point deficit. If South Carolina can limit their mistakes, they can put themselves in a good position to make it to Dallas for the Final Four.

South Carolina will play Florida State on Monday night at 9 in Stockton, California on ESPN.

