Kickoff Times Announced For Four Clemson Games

(Photo: Stew Milne, Stew Milne)

Kickoff times for four of Clemson's football games, two at home and two away, have been announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Last week the league announced that Clemson’s opening game with Kent State on Sept. 2 will have a noon kickoff at Clemson and be televised by ESPN. Wednesday the conference announced that the Auburn at Clemson game on Sept. 9 will also be televised by ESPN and have a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The following Saturday, Sept. 16, Clemson will play at Louisville in a game that will start at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

Clemson’s only non-Saturday game of the year will be at Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 13. That contest will be shown on ESPN and kick off at 7 p.m.

All other game times will be announced either six or 12 days prior to the game.

Staff Report