Kingston Cranks Up Fall Practice

Mark Kingston was very relaxed as he strolled into his first news conference since being introduced as USC's head baseball coach on June 30.

Kingston admitted that he had never spoken to this large of a media contingent prior to the start of fall practice. But Kingston knew the USC job came with a lot of expectations and attention.

The new coach will get a really good look at his team this weekend with a pair of scrimmages at Founders Park - Friday at 4:00 pm and Saturday at 12:30 pm. Both are free and both will provide feedback that individual skill work does not.

"You can learn about their tools in skill work," Kingston said.

"You can learn how fast are they. How far can they hit the ball? What type of range do they have on defense? How strong is their arm. Do they strikes in the bullpen? You can learn all that stuff in skill work. What you can't learn is how do they respond in a game. With a guy at third with less than two outs, can they put the ball in play? With the bases loaded and two outs, can they make the big pitch to get out of the inning? You can't learn that stuff in skill work. Only in games can you find that stuff out."

