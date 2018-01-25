Kingston Embraces The Scrutiny

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

When Mark Kingston was introduced as USC's head baseball coach in the summer, he said at the time he embraced the expectations that would be placed on him. As he prepares for his first preseason practice, Kingston talked about how meeting fans in the last seven months has only strengthened his belief that Gamecock fans are quite passionate about baseball.

"I've dedicated my whole life to this sport and it's great to be in a community where they have the same passion," Kingston said.

"We want to win at a very high level and when you do that here, the support you have is unbelievable. They have high expectations and that's okay. We do too. When I'm up at three in the morning trying to figure something out, it's because we want to win badly and that's how they are. I've got no issues with that. Our fans will know that we're prepared. I think the more they get to know us and hear us speak and talk about our vision, they're going to understand that we're going to everything we possibly can within the rules to make sure we're the best team in the country."

Being the new coach in town, Kingston understands some fans want to withhold judgment on him until they can see something tangible to base an opinion.

"When I meet people, they have a 'let's try and figure this thing out. Let's figure out what this new guy's all about. What I've seen is when people take the time to get to know me and my vision, what our staff believes in and how we're approaching things, they generally say, 'Okay, we're going to give this guy a chance'. So to me, I think the vibe among our fan base is very good. Now it's up to us to win as many games as we can."

