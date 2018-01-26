New USC head baseball coach Mark Kingston gets a good look at his team during the first preseason practice of 2018. (Photo: Joe Cook)

Preseason practice cranked up for the USC baseball team Friday afternoon at Founders Park.

The usual storylines of who gets plugged in where are there, but the biggest news by far is the fact that the Gamecocks have a new head coach in Mark Kingston who officially took over in late June.

In the months that have followed, he says he has met plenty of fans who have made it clear just how important USC baseball is to the faithful who follow the team religiously.

But Friday marked the first practice of his first preseason and the good news for fans wanting results is that the players have approached Kingston and his staff with an open mind an willing spirit.

"We haven't had an issue yet where I've told the guys 'we need to play hard' and we didn't play hard," Kingston said.

"We haven't had an issue yet where we worked on something with the hitter and he wanted to fight us on it. The reception has been tremendous. What I see from our guys is that our guys just want to be really good and if you give them information or preparation that moves in that direction, they run with it."

USC has a Saturday scrimmage set for 2 pm with Sunday's scrimmage set for 1:30 pm although that could change as the weather forecast calls for rain The scrimmages at Founders Park are free and open to the public.

