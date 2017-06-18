Koepka Claims First Major Title By Taming Erin Hills

Jun 18, 2017; Erin, WI, USA; Brooks Koepka poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Madrid, Michael Madrid)

ERIN, Wis. (AP) - The scores were low at Erin Hills this weekend, and no one had a lower total that Brooks Koepka (KEHP'-kuh).

The 27-year-old Koepka earned his first major victory by clowing with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open by four strokes over Brian Harman and Hidei Matsuyama. Koepka grabbed control with three straight birdies on the back nine and matched Rory McIlroy's U.S. Open record by finishing at 16 under.

Koepka earned $2.16 million, the largest single-day earnings in golf. He's also the seventh straight first-time major champion in men's golf.

Harman's bogey on the par-4 12th put Koepka ahead to stay. The lead grew as Koepka birdied 14, 15 and 16

Harman completed his tournament with an even-par 72, while Matsuyama closed with a 66 to climb the leaderboard.

Tommy Fleetwood finished fourth, five shots back and one ahead of Rickie Fowler, Bill Haas and Xander Schauffele (SHOW'-flee).

Justin Thomas was unable to sustain momentum after carding a 9-under 63 Saturday, the best round in relation to par at a U.S. Open. Thomas began the final round one stroke back before carding a 75 that left him eight off the pace.

University Texas product Scottie Scheffler is the low amateur for this year's Open. The 20-year-old closed with a birdie and finished at 1-under 287, one shot better than amateur Cameron Champ.

© 2017 Associated Press