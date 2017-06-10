LA Chargers Receiver Prepares Next Generation In Lexington

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Batesburg-Leesville product and current LA Chargers receiver Dontrelle Inman had a good turnout for his camp in Lexington on Saturday.

Inman played for the University of Virginia but was undrafted once he finished college in 2011. He received his first NFL deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars and played for a few years in the Canadian Football League. Now he's been a Chargers wide-receiver for the past three seasons. He grabbed 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns last year.

But that becoming an NFL receiver wasn't his only dream,. Dontrelle says his dream of giving back to kids is now a reality.

"It's my passion to pour everything I've learned into the youth so the youth can surpass us as a whole, as a community. It's powerful," Inman said. "You teach kids at a young age and they grow up to be successful. That's the key to our humanity."

Inman also had a motivational message for his campers.

"The story is never give up. Anytime you're back is against the wall, always tell yourself there's more that you can do to surpass any downfall or any downside that you've had. That's the message I've given to them today."

Dontrelle gave life lessons and football lessons to his campers and it's not every day you get advice from an NFL receiver who is from the Midlands area.

© 2017 WLTX-TV