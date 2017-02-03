Larry Davis Looks Back On A Magical Season

File (Photo: WLTX)

Larry Davis' playing career took a few twists and turns.

At Denmark-Olar, he was a scoring machine, averaging nearly 45 points per game and set state scoring records in his senior season for most points in a season (1,162), most 40-point games (20) and most three-pointers in a season (96).

He signed with North Carolina and was on the 1993 national championship team. But the sharpshooter made the decision to transfer and he ended up at USC where he sat out the 1994-95 season per NCAA transfer rules.

Once Davis was eligible to play, he gave head coach Eddie Fogler a powerful three-guard lineup with Melvin Watson and Irmo's BJ McKie. The trio helped the 1996-97 team capture the SEC regular season title.

All three of those guards are now coaching. Watson is the head coach at South Pointe High School. McKie is the associate head coach at Charleston Southern and Davis is in his first season as the Director of Basketball Operations at James Madison University.

JMU has a game Saturday, so Davis will not be on hand for Legends Weekend which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of that championship. But he was more than happy to reflect on that magical season which saw him earn All-SEC honors for the second straight year and his first All-America award.

"Looking back at my season at USC leading up to the SEC championship, is one in which brings back a multitude of emotions, thoughts, and great joy," Davis said in a statement to News19.

"I marvel in how the immense amount of hard-work during the pre-season, and regular season, that I as well as my teammates put in. Through the masterful leadership of Coach Eddie Fogler, we were able to shape and direct our talents into a way that most college athletes can only dream - winning a championship. This journey and success is one of my fondest memories that is accompanied by a great sense of pride of my family, community in Denmark, SC which supported me, and my teammates as we became a forever part of USC history."

Davis' coaching career saw him win a state title at Lewisville High School before moving to Northwestern. A stop as a Newberry College assistant has led him to his current job at JMU where his current focus is on the Dukes, but his memories of winning an SEC championship are still fresh 20 years later.

