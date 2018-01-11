Marcus Lattimore To Join USC Football Staff

Heathwood Hall head football coach Marcus Lattimore consults with his players during the 2017 season opener with Oakbrook Prep. (Photo: Yanity, Trey)

Will Muschamp has been wanting to bring back Marcus Lattimore in some capacity and now that goal is reality.

The former USC running back will join the Gamecock staff as Director of Player Development. He replaces USC Hall of Famer and former defensive back Andre Goodman who spent five years in that position but left recently to take a job with one of his former NFL teams, the Miami Dolphins.

Lattimore had spent the last two seasons at Heathwood Hall, one season as middle team head coach before taking over as the varsity head coach for the 2017 season, going 1-8. He informed his Heathwood Hall players of his decision Thursday which will be his last day with the Highlanders.

Lattimore's job with USC will not involve any on-the-field coaching or recruiting. It will focus on helping the athletes meet their off the field obligations such as academics and personal development.

He will be reunited with his former Byrnes head coach Bobby Bentley who is the Gamecocks' running backs coach.

