Lattimore's Love Of Football Remains Strong

Heathwood Hall head football coach Marcus Lattimore observes his guys at a recent practice. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

His knees gave out before his desire did, but Marcus Lattimore is still heavily involved in the sport he loves.

The former USC running back was named the head coach at Heathwood Hall in November after spending one season as an assistant with the Highlanders.

Lattimore's career at USC was cut short due to devastating knee injuries which also prevented his NFL career fro getting off the ground.

As a coach, Lattimore says he and his staff have been slowly installing their system so their players can get a better grasp of the terminology. He takes over a program that won three games in two seasons.

"I know it's a building process when it comes to wins and losses and I don't like losing, let's just get that straight," Lattimore said.

"I want to win. I want to win every single game. But I'm realistic. I know for sure we're going to compete every single game until that clock hits zero."

Lattimore says being a part of a team is what drew him to coaching.

"Being around the guys, being around the coaches, I've always been on a team," Lattimore said.

"I've been on a team my whole life. It's something special when a group of inviduals come together for one common goal. There's nothing like that and I really enjoy the process of being on a team."

© 2017 WLTX-TV