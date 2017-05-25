LeBron Passes Michael On Playoff Scoring List

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) attempts a layup against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of game five of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at the TD Garden. (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Greg M. Cooper)

LeBron James’ first playoff points came on a driving layup against the Washington Wizards in the opening quarter of the 2006 NBA playoffs.

Nearly 6,000 postseason points, thousands of made shots and more than 200 playoff games later, James is the NBA’s all-time leading playoff scorer.

He passed Michael Jordan for the top spot with a three-pointer with 2:41 remaining in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday.

"I’ve always told you guys, anytime I’m linked to any of the greats, even the greatest in Mike, it’s just an honor,” James told reporters Thursday morning. “It’s a tribute to what I’ve been able to do with this game.”

James entered the game needing 28 points to pass Jordan. He finished with 35 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, and the Cavaliers won in a 135-102 rout.

“If you’re able to pass Michael Jordan on this kind of stage, in this playoff magnitude, it just means LeBron's been doing a lot of winning,” Cavs coach Ty Lue said. “He’s been advancing, been playing well. He’s been to the playoffs a lot. It’s a tribute to him and hard work."

Yes, Jordan needed fewer games than James (179 to 212). But James also reached his point total with fewer field goal attempts (yet more free throw attempts) than Jordan.

While Jordan has a slightly better playoff three-point percentage than James, James has a higher percentage on two-point shots. In this season’s playoffs leading up to Game 5 against Boston, James averaged 32.2 points and shot 55.4% from the field, including 40.6% on threes, in 12 games.

James is a different kind of scorer. He has a special blend of size, strength, speed and skill that gives him scoring opportunities from inside and outside. But he doesn’t view himself as a points machine.

“I’m not a scorer,” James said. “I don’t want to be labeled as a scorer. I can put the ball in the hoop. I’m a playmaker. I’m a player. You put me on the court, and I’ll find ways to be successful.”

Jeff Zillgitt, USA Today Sports