Current USC guard Rakym Felder and former guard Bobby Cremins at the Legends Reception Friday night in downtown Columbia.

In what has become an annual event under head coach Frank Martin, Legends Weekend began Friday night with a reception in downtown Columbia for former and current Gamecock players, coaches and staff.

With the 1996-97 SEC Championship team set to be honored during Saturday's game with Georgia, former USC head coach Eddie Fogler looked back on that team which actually dropped non-conference games to Clemson, UNC-Asheville and Charleston Southern before catching fire once the SEC schedule began.

"I knew we were better team than we played in December," Fogler said.

"We got confidence which was a big part and maybe some luck along the way."

Fogler's coaching tree grew a lot from that team which saw former players BJ McKie, Larry Scott and Melvin Watson all go into the coaching profession. McKie is an associate head coach at Charleston Southern under former Fogler assistant Barclay Radebaugh. Scott spent time at Lewisville and Northwestern before taking a job at Newberry College. He is currently in his first season at Director of Basketball Operations at James Madison University. USC managers John Combs and Jeff Dibattisto are currently head coaches at Ben Lippen and Westwood, respectively.

"Hopefully, they learned something along the way while they were with Fogler," he said.

Among the former players who were in attendance at the reception, Bobby Cremins, a former USC guard under Frank McGuire. The former head coach at Appalachian State, Georgia Tech and College of Charleston has been impressed with the job the current head coach is doing.

"Frank Martin, he has turned it, he's got it going now," Cremins said.

"I see something special. You never want to jump ahead, but this should be in the NCAA Tournament, should have been in last year. That's a major step for this program."

