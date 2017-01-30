Local Coach Hired By Wofford

Jon Wheeler is leaving Hammond to become the outside linebackers coach at Wofford College. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Jon Wheeler is jumping from SCISA to the So-Con.

A graduate of Lexington High School and Wofford College, Wheeler has been named outside linebackers coach at Wofford, head coach Mike Ayers announced Monday.

Wheeler has spent the last two seasons as assistant head football coach and assistant athletic director at Hammond. In 2015, the Skyhawks were the AAA State Champions and had the top ranked defense in the state.



Wheeler was the head football coach at Heathwood Hall for four seasons (2011-2014). The team made postseason appearances in all four seasons.

Prior to being named head coach at Heathwood Hall, he spent the 2009 and 2010 seasons as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Hammond where each season saw the Skyhawks win the state champions and Wheeler's unit was also statistically tops in the state.



He also previously coached at North Greenville University, where he worked with the defensive backs and special teams, and was a graduate assistant at South Carolina. While with the Gamecocks, he assisted for one season with the linebackers and two seasons with the defensive line. Under head coach Steve Spurrier, the team played in the 2006 Liberty Bowl and the 2008 Outback Bowl.



A four-year letterman at Wofford (2001-04), Wheeler was part of the Terriers' first Southern Conference Championship in 2003. During his senior year at Wofford, he played in all eleven games with 20 total tackles, including one for loss, and a forced fumble. The team was 12-2 overall and reached the semifinals of the NCAA Playoffs.



Wheeler graduated summa cum laude from Wofford College with a degree in accounting. He was named CoSIDA Academic All-District in 2003 and 2004, along with Southern Conference Fall All-Academic Team recognition as a junior and senior. As a senior, he was recipient of the team's academic award.



At Lexington, Wheeler played wide receiver, quarterback, cornerback and safety. He also earned a Master of International Hospitality and Tourism Management degree from the University of South Carolina in 2010.



Wheeler takes the place of Nathan Fuqua, who coached the outside linebackers for ten seasons before leaving Wofford to become defensive coordinator at Georgia State.

(© 2017 WLTX)