Local Players Dot All-USA Basketball Team For SC

Some familiar names are part of the USA Today American Family Insurance All-USA team for the state of South Carolina.

Former News19 Player of the Week Lloyd Hemming from Brookland-Cayce is on the All-USC First Team, along with UNC signee Jalek Felton from Gray Collegiate Academy, Jordan Davis from Dutch Fork High School and Blythewood's Keith Matthews.

On the second team is another former News19 Players of the Week Clyde Trapp and Tariq Simmons from W.J. Keenan. Trapp is a Lower Richland senior who has signed with Clemson. Simmons has signed with the Citadel along with another second-team selection, Ridge View's Kaiden Rice.

Christian Brown from A.C. Flora and Gray Collegiate Academy's Juwan Gary were on the second team.

Spartanburg Day phenom Zion Williamson, who led his team to a second consecutive SCISA 2A state championship, was a first team selection Former Lexington Wildcat guard Thomas Ryan, who led Dorman to its first state championship, was the state coach of the year.

