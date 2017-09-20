Local Soccer Coach Receives National Award

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Gray Collegiate Academy boys soccer coach Kevin Heise has received a national honor from the country's largest organization of soccer coaches.

The United Soccer Coaches, formerly known as the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, has awarded Heise the state's High School Coach of Significance Award . The award recognizes those high school coaches that go above and beyond by using their coaching position to teach life lessons and provide opportunities to develop outstanding young men and women.

Heise is one of 23 coaches who are a part of the inaugural recipients of this award. The goal of the United Soccer Coaches is recognize a recipient from each state.

He was hired by GCA in May after a well-publicized resignation in the spring from his alma mater, Brookland-Cayce High School, where he was the boys head soccer coach since 1991.

But Heise, who has a stellar reputation within the soccer community, was quickly hired by Gray Collegiate Academy in May.. His wife Emily, a former BC soccer player and head coach for the girls program, joined him at GCA where she coaches the girls team.

