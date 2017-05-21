Local Sorinex Company Aids Fitness Industry With Summer Event

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Out in Lexington County weight was being thrown around at the Sorinex Headquarters on Litton Drive in Lexington for the Sorinex Summer Strong Combine.

Sunday wrapped up the 10th year of the event. It's origins actually come from a birthday party for founder Richard Sorin. He wanted to lift weights with people passionate about fitness and his Summer Strong event has grown since.

Fitness enthusiasts and athletes from different sports participate in this three day event that tests, strength, agility and quickness using Sorinex Equipment. They bring in the top trainers from around the country for clinics as well to help educate and improve techniques and practices in the fitness and performance industry.

This event has grown to the point that it's a chance for Richard and his son Bert, a former All-American Gamecock track and field athlete out of Irmo and Dutch Fork High Schools, to provide an outlet for these specialized athletes and trainers. "For me it's the opportunity to give back to who's given me so much. Whether it be our business, whether it's been my own training and competing years, my coaching years and just the opportunities I have in life are because of the people in this room," Bert said at the conclusion of The Summer Strong Combine. "This is an opportunity to give back and say thanks to them, cultivate new relationships, plant seeds in other people so they can carry that on and make the world a better place." Numerous professional teams like the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Dallas Mavericks and division 1 college programs like South Carolina use the Lexington based Sorinex Exercise Equipment.

For more infor on Sorinex and Summer Strong go here- https://sorinex.com/

© 2017 WLTX-TV