Airport Quarterback To Sign With Mercer

Joe Cook, wltx 12:05 AM. EST January 31, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - Well a host of local players continue to make their college plans official. Brett Burnett is headed to Macon. Burnett, an Airport High School quarterback, will sign Wednesday with Mercer.
 
Burnett is a former News 19 Player Of The Week and he played under his dad who is a former Furman receiver.
 
The head coach at Mercer is Bobby Lamb. He is a former Furman coach.
 

