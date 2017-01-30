Airport Quarterback To Sign With Mercer

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Well a host of local players continue to make their college plans official. Brett Burnett is headed to Macon. Burnett, an Airport High School quarterback, will sign Wednesday with Mercer.

Burnett is a former News 19 Player Of The Week and he played under his dad who is a former Furman receiver.

The head coach at Mercer is Bobby Lamb. He is a former Furman coach.

