Benedict went to Augusta and defeated Paine College 66-54 on a busy Monday night in hoops. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Benedict wins by five over LeMoyne-Owen today to advance to the SIAC semifinals after career best performance by Quayshun Hawksin.

The Benedict Tigers got to a 12-5 lead early and and pretty much held control on their way to a 75-70 victory.

Hawkins, a Dreher product, Columbia native and Newberry transfer, scored a career high 34 points for Benedict in the win. Hawkins sank the clinching free throws after breaking a 67-67 tie with 41 seconds with a layup.

Benedict will play Fort Valley State on Friday at 4:15 PM ET in the semifinals. Fort Valley, a five seed, upset one seed Claflin to get their semifinal berth.

The SIAC Champion Benedict women avoided a score in their first game. They beat Albany State 66-61 in overtime on Wednesday.

Benedict also plays Fort Valley State in their semifinal which is set start at 2 pm ET on Friday at the Bill Harris Arena.

