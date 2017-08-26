Benedict Tigers To Display Improved Program For Opener

Last year The Tigers eeked out a 5-3 win over Livingstone. The Benedict players are not only excited to play football again, and build off a five win season after going winless in 2015, but they are anxious to show that their defense has improved a lot as well. A lot will be asked of them this season as they will try to match what is expected to be a high powered offense.
"Defensively we had a great game last year and this time you know we're pitching to play the best game we've played thus far," Benedict safety and AC Flora product Edward Kirkland said. He is also on the Black College Football Hall Of Fame Player Of The Year watch list.
"Every game you go into you want to have a better game than you had before so if we held them to three last time then we're going to hold them to zero if possible," Kirkland added.
"We're excited for this game and we're looking forward to this first game but we know we have nine, eight more right after, plus the playoffs, that's what we're aiming for. We're excited to show how hard we've been working but we're also excited for the outcome of this season," Benedict defensive tackle Aaryn Guy said.
The Palmetto Capital City Classic kicks off next Saturday at 5 pm at Charles W Johnson Stadium.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs