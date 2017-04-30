Carolina Stars Hold Tryouts For New WMLBA Team

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Out at Spring Valley high school the Carolina Stars of the Women's Minor League Basketball Association had their first open tryouts Sunday afternoon.

Players from New York, Pennsylvania and the Palmetto State came out to try and earn a spot on the Stars roster and play for head coach Ciara Anderson. Anderson is a former guard from North Greenville University.

This is the only tryout that the Stars will have and about 20 players were at the auditions. It was open to the public and there was job fair for the team as well.

This is an opportunity for women to still pursue their dreams of professional basketball as a part of the Stars franchise.

"Every opportunity is a blessing. You know just another opportunity for girls to come out and play ball so I'm excited for what they're doing for South Carolina," USC Aiken senior Rachelle Aupont said. "Hopefully we can win some games and win some championships."

For former Gamecock Tina Roy she's looking forward to bettering her game after her college career.

"The goal is to get in shape. You know to get better at aspects that need to work on when I was in college, so the defensive end more of. My shot is still there but just working on things I need to work on."

The WMLBA starts it's inaugural season this summer. The Stars season starts June 17 on the road agains the Tennessee Reign.

