Carolina Stars To Fill Pro Women's Basketball Void

The Stars are one of 9 teams in the WMLBA which have teams in Tennessee and Texas. The season starts in June and lasts until August. There are paid contracts for the WMLBA that range from one to two year deals.

There's been Southern Premier hoops which is a women's pro-am basketball tournament during the summer and now with Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks winning a national title the goal of this new franchise is to make professional basketball in Columbia a real option after college and be a winning program.

Ciara Anderson, a Chicago native and former guard at North Greenville, will be the head coach. She's excited that the Carolina Stars and WMLBA have come into existence.

"Women actually have the opportunity to play professional basketball outside of being in the WNBA. There's a secondary professional league that can give women an opportunity or similar benefits like a WNBA presents to its athletes," Anderson said."

South Carolina native and Irmo product Shamona Nelson is the Carolina Stars owner. She played semi-pro basketball before an injury ended her career. For her this league is a dream come true.

"We have our WNBA and it took a battle for us to have that league and here we are 20 years later finally getting able to get to that point where we can have the minor league for women. The opportunities are there and here we are the Carolina Stars."

Tryout day at Spring Valley will also be a full day of activities for the Stars. The tryouts are open to the public and doors will open at noon. At 1 pm there will be a job fair for the franchise and they are looking for vendors as well. A press conference is scheduled for 9 am.

Sunday, April 30th 10 am is the start of the registration and sign up for athletes at Spring Valley High School. For more info contact the Stars at carolinastars@wmlba.com or call 803-553-2107.

Check out http://wmlba.com/ as well

