Columbia Clash Tournament Is Premier Volleyball Event

COLUMBIA, SC - Out at Saluda Shoals Park off of St. Andrews Road is maybe the best kept secret for volleyball in the Midlands.

Saturday was the first day of the Columbia Clash volleyball tournament.

The event is in its 29th year and this tournament brings in players from all over the country. More than 80 nets were set up more hundreds of players.

Some of the proceeds from the Clash go to the Special Olympics. That's a big reason why this tournament has been so successful. You play all day and all night and it's for a good cause.

"We always try to help out the community when we can. We all work for volleyball clubs for juniors. Everybody on the board does everything for free. It's all volunteer. We just try to give back to the community and help people have fun playing volleyball," Columbia Clash President Shawn Acton said.

There is a $3,000 for the men's and women's open division winners as well. That aspect of the tourney has also helped it grow over the years.

"Well it started small and the volleyball community is very tight knit. Everybody has a lot of fun and we started 29 years ago and started building it up and it became one of the premier grass volleyball tournaments in the country. So now we get people from all over. They hear about it and come out to it.

Sunday will be the co-ed championships at Saluda Shoals Park.

The Columbia Clash will has have a second tournament in July.

