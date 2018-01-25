Eligibility Waiver Denied for South Carolina's Te'a Cooper

Tennessee Lady Volunteers guard Te'a Cooper brings the ball up court against the Florida Gators. (Photo: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Looks South Carolina's Te'a Cooper won't make her debut as a Gamecock until next season.

According to the University of South Carolina Athletics, the NCAA denied Cooper's waiver for her transfer year in residence. She is reportedly eligible to play for two years, beginning with the 2018-19 season.

She transferred to USC over the summer after an injury caused her to sit out the 2016-17 season at the University of Tennessee.

© 2018 WLTX-TV