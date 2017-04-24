Fireflies Ace Sets Strikeout Record In Victory

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Jordan Humphreys got the start Monday night in Columbia's series opener against the Asheville Tourists. Humphreys was Asheville's tour guide at home plate. He had command throughout the night.

Humphreys threw dart after dart striking out 12 batters in 6 and two-third innings of work. That's a new franchise record for most strikeouts in a single game for and career high for Humphreys.

Former Gamecock Gene Cone hits a nutmeg shot that goes five hole through the legs of Asheville's Riley Pint. The two-out rbi gave Columbia 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. That was Cone's second rbi of the year as he brings home Ali Sanchez.

Later, in the bottom of the sixth, Reed Gamache would bring Tim Tebow home with a sac fly and Columbia holds on for a 3-2 victory.

Humphreys improves to 4-0 as with the win as well. Games two and three have early starts this week. Tuesdays and Wednesdays games are at 11:05 in the morning.

© 2017 WLTX-TV