Fireflies Bounce Back With Shutout Win

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - After being shutout 2-0 on Thursday night the Columbia Fireflies returned the favor against the Lexington Legends on Friday night.

Tim Tebow helped set the tone with his first multi-hit game of of the season. He finished 3-3 and played well defensively in left field.

Merandy Gonzalez was dealing for Columbia. He struck out 7 and scattered three hits in 7 scoreless innings as the Fireflies protected a 3-0 advantage through four innings.

Dash Winningham gets enough of a pitch to bring home Mike Paez in the bottom of the fifth and the Fireflies defeat the Legends 5-0. Gonzalez improves to 3-0 on the year.

Columbia improves to 10-6 are one game out of first in the South Atlantic League Southern Divison. Game is tonight at 7:05.

