Fireflies Fall To Legends

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - It seems whoever scores first has been the winner in this Columbia/Lexington series.

The Legends of Lexington took control in the first inning with a two run homer from Chris Devito. The Legends weren't done. In the very next inning Khalil Lee goes deep and out for another two run shot.

Columbia falls to Lexington to 4-0.

The losing team in the series has been shut out each game. Columbia can tie the series in tomorrows finale at 2 pm.

© 2017 WLTX-TV