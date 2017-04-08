Fireflies Off To A 3-0 Start

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies hosting the Augusta Greenjackets for game three of their series on Saturday night at Spirit Communications Park and Cola looking for a series win to open the season.

Columbia up five runs in the fourth and Taylor Henry gets one of his two strikeouts to keep the Greenjackets at bay.

Then in the bottom of the fifth Brandon Brosher gets a sac fly for the Fireflies. Jacob Zanon beats the tag at home give Columbia an 8-3 lead after Brosher's hit.

The Fireflies go onto win game three 8-5. They get their first series win of the season. The series finale is Sunday at 2:05 in Spirit Communications Park.

