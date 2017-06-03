Fireflies Suffer Another One Run Loss To The Suns

The Columbia Fireflies logo. (Photo: Hardball Capital/Columbia Fireflies)

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Columbia Fireflies lose 4-3 to the Hagerstown Suns on the road Saturday night in game three of their series. Each game has been decided by one run. Columbia won 8-7 in 10 innings on Friday night but couldn't string together back to back wins.

The Fireflies had a 3-0 lead through six innings but the Suns scored 4 unanswered runs in the last three innings to win it.

Ali Sanchez and Andres Gimenez both homered for Columbia in the loss.

The Fireflies can tie the four game series Sunday afternoon in the finale at 2:05 pm.

