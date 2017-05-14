WLTX
Close

Home Runs Propel Fireflies To Road Win

Joe Cook, wltx 12:06 AM. EDT May 15, 2017

LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Columbia Fireflies were in action on Sunday and they defeated Lakewood Blue Claws 5-3 to start their three game road series.
 
Mike Paez (2-4, rbi) and Dash Winningham (2-4, hr, 2r, rbi) hit back to back home runs to break a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning and that was the difference. Brandon Brosher also homered for the Fireflies in the win. Tim Tebow finished 0-3 with a walk.
 
Columbia (18-16) has won four straight. Game two is Monday night in Lakewood, NJ.
 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories