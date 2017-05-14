Home Runs Propel Fireflies To Road Win

The Columbia Fireflies logo. (Photo: Hardball Capital/Columbia Fireflies)

LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Columbia Fireflies were in action on Sunday and they defeated Lakewood Blue Claws 5-3 to start their three game road series.

Mike Paez (2-4, rbi) and Dash Winningham (2-4, hr, 2r, rbi) hit back to back home runs to break a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning and that was the difference. Brandon Brosher also homered for the Fireflies in the win. Tim Tebow finished 0-3 with a walk.

Columbia (18-16) has won four straight. Game two is Monday night in Lakewood, NJ.

