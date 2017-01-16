Newberry Holds Off Tigers For Close Non-Conference Win

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

NEWBERRY, SC - On Monday night the Newberry Wolves had a rare matchup against fellow in-state Division II school in the Benedict Tigers. This game rescheduled from December after the tragic passing of Benedict guard Rashee Hodges.

Benedict head coach Fred Watson and the Tigers are lead the East division in the SIAC. Dave Davis and the Wolves are tied for second in the SAC. So this would make for a good non-conference game and it was.

The Tigers made a conscious effort to get the ball inside to Brandon Morris. He finished with a game high 20 points and 10 rebounds. He led and four other Tigers in double figures as they battled back from a 13 point deficit.

This game would be decided in the final minutes. Former Newberry player Quayshun Hawkins hit a three for Benedict to give them a 75-74 lead with about two minutes to go. But Gerald Evans hit 14 timely points for Newberry and his layup gave them a one point lead with under 2 minutes left.

Then Chris Spencer would respond with a put-back for the Tigers. His shot rolled in toilet bowl style and that was a part of a quick 4-0 run. 80-79 Benedict with 1:30 to go.

But Quaman Burton answers inside with a spin move and a finish from five feet out. He had 9 points but none bigger than the go ahead bucket. Dj Copeland had 20 to lead Newberry he hits inside as well in with a minute remaining.

Newberry would seal the game at the charity strop and the Wolves hold off the Tigers for a 87-84 win. Newberry (12-4, 7-1 SAC) has now won 7 straight games. They will put their streak on the line against Catawba on Wednesday night at home.

Benedict will falls to 9-7 overall but will pick conference play on the road against Fort Valley State this Saturday.

