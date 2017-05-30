Nowhere To Go But Up For The Blowfish

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Out in Lexington County the Blowfish will start their summer season of baseball on Thursday night. The Blowfish finished last in the west division of the Coastal Plain League a year ago with a 9-19 mark in the division and 26-30 overall record.

The lack of quality pitching was the culprit. Head coach Jonathan Johnson, who enters his fifth summer with the Blowfish, feels the team's pitching will be significantly better this summer.

"Our pitching was our main weakness last year. So that was our main focal point going into this summer. We got a lot of good arms coming in, a lot of them are already here and we have a lot more coming. I think our bullpen arms and our late inning arms are going to be biggest difference between this team and last summer's," Johnson said.

A couple of local products will be a part of the Lexington's resurgence. Jared Williams, of Gilbert of High School and a University of South Carolina Lancaster infielder, returns for his third year as part of the Blowfish. He's hit .538 in his 57 game appearances for Lexington.

Fellow Lexington native Seth Owens, a right handed pitcher for Charleston Southern, joins the pack for his first summer as a part of the Blowfish . They are taking pride in playing for their hometown team.

"I've been to some games when I was little and I always thought about in the back of my mind. Just being here locally is special. The crowd, the fans, all support they put towards you. It's just nice being here and being around home," Williams said.

"You always want to represent where you came from and you always want to be able to show it off and so being able to represent South Carolina in this way is big honor for all of us," Owens added.

Johnson feels he has all the tools in place that can propel Lexington to a memorable season.

"I think we got a club that's really going to be compete hard this year. Our pitching should hold us in games and win it for us late and I think we're going to be able to put up enough runs that's going to put us in a position to win games every night."

The Blowfish will kick of the 2017 summer season against High Point-Thomasville on Thursday night at 7 pm at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

