Nowhere To Go But Up For The Blowfish

"I've been to some games when I was little and I always thought about in the back of my mind. Just being here locally is special. The crowd, the fans, all support they put towards you. It's just nice being here and being around home," Williams said.
"You always want to represent where you came from and you always want to be able to show it off and so being able to represent South Carolina in this way is big honor for all of us," Owens added.
Johnson feels he has all the tools in place that can propel Lexington to a memorable season.
"I think we got a club that's really going to be compete hard this year. Our pitching should hold us in games and win it for us late and I think we're going to be able to put up enough runs that's going to put us in a position to win games every night."
The Blowfish will kick of the 2017 summer season against High Point-Thomasville on Thursday night at 7 pm at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.
