SC State Picks Up MEAC Win At Home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Eric Eaves scored 18 points and South Carolina State beat Coppin State, 84-79 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference battle Saturday.

South Carolina State (9-18, 6-8) pulled even with the Eagles in the win column with two conference games remaining. Coppin State has three conference games left.

The Bulldogs scored the final 11 points of the first half and took a 16-point advantage into intermission, collecting 13 points off Coppin State turnovers while shooting 51.7 percent (15 of 29).

Eaves hit 6 of 14 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. James Richardson added 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

Overall, the Bulldogs held a 43-35 advantage on the boards and outscored the Eagles from the line (25 of 32). Coppin State was 18 of 26.

Dejuan Clayton and Terry Harris scored 26 and 23 points, respectively, for Coppin State (7-21, 6-7).

