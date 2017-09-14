Tailgate Traditions - Shrimp-N-Grits

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Jose
-
Daniel's Wednesday Forecast
-
Tropical Storm Jose
-
Trooper Charged with Reckless Homicide
-
Word Of God Church Doors Shot
-
Olive Garden offers never ending pasta
-
What Would You Spend $1000 On? A Phone?
-
1 Dead in Richland County Crash
-
Killing DACA: Why Trump's decision matters to 'Dreamers'
-
Kevin Parker talks about the shooting and what people could do to help their kids in the aftermath of the shooting.
More Stories
-
Suspect Leads Lexington Deputies on 100 MPH Chase,…Sep 14, 2017, 2:17 p.m.
-
8 Special Operations Forces Injured in Fort Bragg TrainingSep 14, 2017, 12:19 p.m.
-
Ex-Deputy Gets No Jail Time in On-the-Job Sex Assault CaseSep 14, 2017, 12:47 p.m.