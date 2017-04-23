Women's D-League Team Hopes to Fill Pro Hoops Void For Women
The Carolina Stars will hold tryouts for the very first season of women's d-league basketball in the WMLBA Sunday April 30th at Spring Valley High School. Women's basketball enthusiasts are at the helm of the Stars and hopes this will be the beginning of
wltx 12:01 AM. EDT April 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Both Persons Killed on Lake Murray Identified
-
Shot Fired at Dutch Square Mall
-
Riders stuck on Carowinds cart
-
Deadly Boat Crash
-
West Columbia Man Arrested After Standoff
-
Hundreds rally for removal of Confederate Flag in York Co
-
Parenthood times four
-
Fatal Collision at Stop Light
-
Raw video: Disturbance on American Airlines flight to DFW
-
Dead Dogs, Reptiles Found in Apartment
More Stories
-
More Heavy Rain, Chance of Flash Flooding TodayApr 24, 2017, 12:13 a.m.
-
Weather Postpones Monday's Car Seat Safety Check at WLTXApr 23, 2017, 7:20 p.m.
-
Columbia Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Burger KingApr 23, 2017, 9:26 p.m.