Women's D-League Team Hopes to Fill Pro Hoops Void For Women

The Carolina Stars will hold tryouts for the very first season of women's d-league basketball in the WMLBA Sunday April 30th at Spring Valley High School. Women's basketball enthusiasts are at the helm of the Stars and hopes this will be the beginning of

wltx 12:01 AM. EDT April 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories