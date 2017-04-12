Longhorn Football Coaches Want Players to Pee Like Champions

Photo courtesy @AnwarRichardson (Photo: Custom)

The new head coach for the Texas Longhorns is trying to change the team culture, from the field to the locker room. And apparently the bathroom.

According to a tweet sent out by Anwar Richardson of Yahoo Sports and Orangebloods.com, the coaching staff is asking players to monitor their hydration levels by checking the color of their urine.

Went to take a leak in Moncrief and this was hanging above the toilet. Tom Herman's attention to detail is real 😳 pic.twitter.com/FoAMbkf56K — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) April 11, 2017

Appropriate levels of hydration have been a part of optimal sports performance metrics ever since scientists at the University of Florida invented the drink we now know as Gatorade.

The Korey Stringer Institute is an organization dedicated to making sure that people of all walks of life, not just athletes and coaches, know that being hydrated is essential to a healthy lifestyle and can save the life of an athlete as well.

Stringer was an NFL player who died of complications from heat stroke.

Longhorn coaches aren't just interested in keeping the players away from fatal complications, though. There are other benefits to players being properly hydrated.

"Maintaining an appropriate level of hydration has been shown to enhance performance in all aspects of sports," the Korey Stringer Institute says. "Other benefits of being adequately hydrated are improved mental clarity, enhanced digestion, an absorption of nutrients, improved flexibility, energy, and improved cognitive function."

So Hermann is on to something. Maybe more coaches should be doing the same at every level.

