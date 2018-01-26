Longtime Clemson SID To Retire

Clemson Tigers SID Tim Bourret (C) smiles while being presented with an award marking his 1000th Clemson Game during halftime against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Littlejohn Coliseum. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly)

CLEMSON — Tim Bourret, the human encyclopedia for Clemson University athletics, announced this afternoon that he is retiring, effective July 1, according to a school news release.

Bourret began his career in September 1978 as an assistant sports information director at Clemson after completing studies at Notre Dame. He currently serves as football communications director and the media relations contact for men's golf.

“It seems like yesterday that I was given the opportunity to travel with the Notre Dame football team for the 1977 game at Clemson,” said Bourret in the news release. “It was a free trip to experience the pageantry of a Clemson football game. Little did I know that I would start a 40-year career here the following year.

“Obviously this has been a special place, but more importantly it has consistently been an institution with special people. That list for me starts with Bob Bradley, who taught me so much about Clemson, its history and its people. I have worked with six football coaches and six basketball coaches very closely and have great respect for all of them today.

“For the last 10 years I couldn’t have had a better head coach to work with than Dabo Swinney. His strength of character carries to everyone else on his staff and the student-athletes."

Bourret also worked closely with longtime Clemson golf coach Larry Penley and his program for 35 years and has provided color commentary for Clemson basketball radio broadcasts since 1978.

Famous among the media outlets that covered Clemson for his vast knowledge and immediate recollection of events and even arcane statistics involving the varsity programs, Bourret was inducted last year into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame.

Bourret, a native of West Hartford, Conn., who cut his sports information teeth by mastering score keeping while watching baseball games on TV, will continue to live in the area and will remain with the athletic department in a part-time capacity with writing and broadcast assignments.

Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News