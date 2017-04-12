Longtime Presbyterian Basketball Coach Resigns

Presbyterian Blue Hose head coach Gregg Nibert reacts from the sidleines during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. (Photo: Dawson Powers, Dawson Powers)

After 28 years as the head basketball coach at Presbyterian College, Gregg Nibert has resigned.

Nibert came on board in Clinton in 1989. He was at the helm when PC transitioned from NAIA status to Division II and then to Division I.

PC has been competitive over the years and that inital move to Division saw them beat the likes of 20th-ranked Cincinatti, Auburn and Wake Forest. But this past season the Blue Hose were 5-25,, 1-18 in the Big South.

Nibert leaves with more than 400 wins with the Blue Hose.

The school named assistant John Reynolds interim head coach and will begin a search for Nibert’s fulltime replacement.

One name to keep an eye on for the vacancy is USC's all-time leading scorer BJ McKie who is currently an associate head coach at Charleston Southern.

