Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama's Nick Saban have dipped into the high school coaching ranks for staff appointments.

In 2007, Saban first brought Jeremy Pruitt up from the high school ranks to a job as director of player development. After the 2015 high school season, Northwestern's Kyle Richardson - fresh off a state championship - was hired by Swinney as an offensive analyst.

But a proposed NCAA rule which will be voted on this week would keep college football programs from making such a hire two years before a prospect enrolls and two years after. The rule would prevent schools from hiring a coach or associate of said player in an effort to gain a recruiting advantage.

If a school did hire a high school coach to an administrative or analyst role, that school could not recruit at that high school.

That rule would not affect Georgia State in its hiring of former Lexington head coach Josh Stepp because Stepp is the running backs coach for head coach Shawn Elliott, who could still recruit at Lexington because Stepp is one of nine full-time assistant coaches.

While the intent of the rule is to prevent schools from having an unfair recruiting advantage, it would severely hamper the ability of high school coaches to move up to the college ranks as they usually go to schools where they have connections.



On a related, note, the NCAA will also vote on whether college football programs can add a 10th full-time assistant.

