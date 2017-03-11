Lower Richland Honors Its Champions

The Lower Richland boys basketball team receives its state championship medals in a Friday ceremony in the school's gymnasium. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The Lower Richland boys basketball team was back in the Diamond Mine together for the first time since winning the Class 4A state championship this past Saturday.

The 51-42 victory over Wren marked the Diamond Hornets' first state championship in boys basketball since 1999.

On Friday, the team received its state championship medals from South Carolina High School League Commissioner Jerome Singleton. The players and coaches also took part in cutting down one of the nets.

Caleb Gaither is not only in his first year as Lower Richland's head coach, this is his first year as a head coach period after stops as an assistant at Lander University along with Dorman and South Pointe.

